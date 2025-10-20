Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 (ANI): The evergreen romantic film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' (DDLJ) has clocked 30 years since its release, and the movie's lead stars, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, have shared their memories of working on the film that changed their lives and became part of India's pop culture.

Directed by Aditya Chopra, 'DDLJ' was released in 1995 and went on to become one of India's biggest hits. Even after three decades, its characters Raj and Simran have remained in fans' hearts across generations.

As per a press note, SRK, while speaking about the film's impact, said, "It doesn't feel like it's been 30 years since Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge released. It feels like it happened yesterday because 'bade bade deshon mein aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti hain....' but it still feels unbelievable. I'm truly grateful for all the love that I have received from people across the world for playing Raj--nobody could have foreseen the kind of place the film made in the hearts of people around the world, and I will never forget the moment when everyone started to come... see the film and fall in love."

He added, "The impact this film has had on the hearts of people worldwide is unprecedented, and so many couples meet me and say, 'We got married or fell in love... after watching this film.' I also feel that it has had such a happy effect on the pop culture of India and South Asians."

Kajol, who played Simran, said the film has become a nostalgic journey for many. In a press note shared by the film's team, the actor said, "Thirty years of DDLJ sounds surreal! The film has aged into a legacy and a nostalgic experience for a generation. That classic was made with the recklessness of youth and the honesty of first love, never imagining that Raj and Simran would make the entire nation hold its breath at a train station. The songs, the dialogues, the mustard fields--everything from that world seeped into pop culture and stayed there."

"There's a piece of DDLJ in almost every romantic film that came after it, because somewhere, history was made and it never quite left us. For me, Simran is a chapter that refuses to end. She represents millions of girls across this country--girls who want to do what their parents say, who carry tradition in one hand but still reach out for freedom with the other. That's why she still resonates. Every time someone says, 'Ja Simran, ja,' it signifies the belief that courage and love can coexist," she added.

"The viewers who adored this film at sixteen are now watching it with their children, owning it more fiercely with every passing year. Maybe that's what turning thirty does to a person--you begin to know yourself better. But when a film reigns for thirty years, it defines a generation's idea of who they are and what love means to them. It's become the template of how Indian cinema dreams of love. So grateful to the viewers who still see me as that girl in the white suit, running toward someone she loves... just with more sass," she further said.

'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,' often abbreviated as DDLJ, was released in 1995. It is a romantic drama directed by Aditya Chopra and produced by Yash Chopra.

The film stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead roles and has become one of the most iconic and beloved Indian movies of all time. The film was shot in India, London, and Switzerland.

'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' was the highest-grossing Indian film of 1995 and one of the most successful Indian films in history.

The story revolves around Raj and Simran, two characters who meet and fall in love during a trip to Europe. However, there are cultural and familial barriers to their relationship, leading to a classic tale of love, tradition, and the importance of family values. (ANI)

