Veteran actor Dimple Kapadia grooved with nephew Karan Kapadia on his latest track ''Tere Bina''. Actor and daughter Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram to share a video of both vibing on the song. She wrote, "This is all things amazing! @karankapadiaofficial just dropped a new song called Tere Bina which is out now on all platforms and I can safely say it is already my favourite song of the year." Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo: Dimple Kapadia Talks About Her Character Savitri and ‘Unique Narrative’ of Homi Adajania’s Upcoming Series.

She added, "PS And I am not quite sure what mom is doing in the background but then her actions for me on a daily basis." Dimple can be seen singing and enjoying with Karan. Dimple received massive responses from the audience for her performance in the web series Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo. She received a National award for Best Actress for her performance in the Hindi language drama film Rudaali. Dimple Kapadia on Working in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet: It Has Made Me More Confident, Wanting to Do Better Roles.

Check Out The Cute Video Here:

She will be next seen in the upcoming romantic film Jab Khuli Kitaab opposite veteran actor Pankaj Kapur. On the other hand, Karan recently released his single "Tere Bina". He has worked as an assistant director on films such as Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, Raavan, Luck By Chance, and Hawaizaada.

Karan Kapadia is Dimple's late sister Simple Kapadia's son.