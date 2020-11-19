Mumbai, Nov 19 (PTI) Filmmaker Dinesh Vijan on Thursday said the issue between him and producer duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK has been resolved over their 2018 blockbuster hit "Stree".

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer 2018 horror-comedy "Stree" was co-produced by Vijan's Maddock Films and Nidimoru and DK's company D2R Films. It reportedly amassed Rs 180 crore worldwide.

There have been media reports stating that the co-producers of "Stree" got into a dispute over sharing of profits.

Vijan's company Maddock Films today issued an official statement saying that they have resolved their issues, without divulging details about their differences.

"We, Maddock Films Pvt Ltd (and its promoter Mr. Dinesh Vijan) & D2R Films LLP(and its partners Raj Nidimoru & Krishna DK) are pleased to confirm that we have amicably resolved our differences with regard to our film 'Stree' which released in August 2018," Maddock Films said in their official statement.

"All copyright & intellectual property rights in & to the film 'Stree' including the derivative rights thereof are henceforth owned solely by Maddock Films Pvt Ltd," they added.

Written by Nidimoru and DK, the film is based on the Karnataka urban legend known as Nale Ba and is about a spirit, who knocks on people's doors at night.

"Stree" was directed by Amar Kaushik.

