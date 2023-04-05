Washington [US], April 5 (ANI): Director of 'The Little Mermaid' comments on Harry Styles rejecting the role of Prince Eric.

'The Little Mermaid' has been in the headlines since its announcement. The fantasy-musical drama by Rob Marshall is a remake of the previous 'Disney' movie released in 1989 with the same name. The fans were excited about the movie as there were reports of Harry Styles being cast as Prince Eric.

Also Read | Tiger 3, War 2, Tiger vs Pathaan – All You Need to Know About YRF Spy Universe’s Upcoming Films Starring Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan!.

According to Variety, a US-based media house, director Rob Marshall broke silence on the matter in a conversation with the magazine. Director explained how Styles is not interested in doing musical dramas for now and wishes to work in darker movies. The actor-turned-singer after rejecting 'The Little Mermaid' accepted roles in 'The Policeman' and 'Don't Worry Darling.'

Rob commented that "For a lot of young musical people like Harry, you're trying to carve your way and you don't wanna be seen as a singer". The director referred to having a fun idea to play with if Harry was on board but at last whatever happens is for good. Rob appreciated the fact that both of his leads are two new young people. Rob also mentioned that Harry is a lovely and wonderful guy.

Also Read | Bobby Meritorious: Robert De Niro to Star in Paramount+ Crime Drama Series, Actor to Also Executive Produce.

As per Variety, 'The Little Mermaid' will now star Jonah Hauer-King in the role of Prince Eric opposite Halley Bailey, the actor is popular for PBS' 'Little Women' but 'The Little Mermaid' will certainly boost his stardom. The Disney movie will hit theatres on May 26. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)