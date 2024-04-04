Los Angeles [US], April 4 (ANI): Disney unveiled a brand new picture for the much-awaited sequel to the 2016 movie 'Moana.'

The image, posted on X, shows the older Moana holding an oar as she confidently sails. Although many details about Moana 2 remain a secret, it's scheduled to premiere in theaters this November.

Earlier, in February, Disney had announced the sequel to 'Moana.'

Variety reported that Bob Iger, the company's CEO, announced the news on CNBC ahead of Disney's first quarter fiscal 2024 earnings report. The second 'Moana' was originally planned as a television series but was turned into a feature film after Iger was impressed with the footage.

According to Disney, 'Moana 2' will take audiences on an "expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced."

Dave Derrick Jr. is directing the sequel, which will have music from Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, as well as Opetaia Foa'i and Mark Mancina, who collaborated on the original film. Lin-Manuel Miranda, who created the songs "How Far I'll Go" and "You're Welcome," is not likely to return with fresh material for the sequel.

'Moana' was a hit for Disney, grossing more than $680 million at the box office. The animated musical was given fresh life on Disney+ last year, with 1 billion hours of streaming.

Iger's decision to release 'Moana 2' in theatres comes after Disney's disappointing box office performance in 2023. Disney Animation's "Wish" joined a lengthy list of flops, including 'The Marvels,' 'Haunted Mansion,' and 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. (ANI)

