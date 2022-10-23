New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): Diwali is here, so let's kick start your festive celebrations with these do's and don'ts that will help you to keep in mind for Lakshmi Puja.

Deepavali, popularly known as the festival of lights, is celebrated nationwide with great fervor and enthusiasm. People perform puja, observe rituals, decorate their homes with diyas, rangoli, ornaments, and lights, enjoy delectable sweets and meals, dress in new traditional attire, and more.

Hindu mythology states that Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya on Diwali after slaying Ravana and spending 14 years in exile. People make wishes for health, wealth, and prosperity to the gods Lakshmi, Ganesh, and Kubera as part of the festival of lights.

People perform Lakshmi Puja, also known as Diwali Puja, on the third day (Diwali). During the lengthy festivities, it is the most important day. Early in the morning, devotees offer prayers to their ancestors, and on Amavasya, they perform Shradh for them. Lakshmi Puja is performed on Diwali during Pradosh Kaal, which begins after sunset and lasts for two hours and twenty-four minutes (approximately).

Do's

Clean your houses and workplace. Decorate it with lights, lamps, diyas, flowers, rangoli, and candles to bring prosperity.

It is considered auspicious to keep a Manglik Kalash coated in unpeeled coconut on both sides of the entrance gate.

Also clean the place of worship. Spread a red cloth over the area where you intend to perform the puja. Place the idols including Goddess Lakshmi, Goddess Saraswati, and Lord Ganesha on the cloth. Then place the Goddess Shodasha idol in place.

During the Pradosh Kaal, perform Diwali Puja.

Don'ts

To perform the puja, it is advised to avoid glass idols and instead buy idols made of clay or silver.

As Diwali is a celebration in which we welcome Goddess Lakshmi into our homes, we should avoid leaving footwear at the front door.

It is believed by many to not use utensils made of iron.

Avoid leaving trash on your doorstep or on your terrace

People avoid consuming non-vegetarian food or liquor on Diwali.

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious period for performing Diwali Puja this year would be from 6:53 PM to 8:16 PM. According to tradition, Diwali Puja should be performed during Pradosh Kaal, which begins at 5:43 PM and concludes at 8:16 PM on Monday. (ANI)

