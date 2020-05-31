Entertainment News | Dolly Parton Clears Her Stance on Feminism

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Washington D.C. [USA], May 31 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Dolly Parton has championed the idea of women empowering other women long before the term 'feminism' became a buzzword, but as Parton's fans know, she's been hesitant to call herself one.

According to Fox News, in an interview with 'Time 100 Talks: Finding Hope', for the magazine's special series, the '9 to 5,' Parton explained her position, noting that it's "kind of a tricky question" when asked by TIME Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal what her stance was.'

Parton said, "I suppose I am a feminist if I believe that women should be able to do anything they want to. And when I say a feminist, I just mean I don't have to, for myself, get out and carry signs ... I just really feel I can live my femininity and actually show that you can be a woman and you can still do whatever you want to do."

The 'Jolene' singer said she understands that she has a fan base that consists of those who identify as feminists and those who don't and in her mind, she isn't "ashamed" of the title.

She added, "It's just that there's a group of people that kind of fit into that category more than me. I just always say I don't really go for titles or this or that. But I'm all for all our gals. I think everybody has the right to be who they are."

The 74-year-old singer told the Guardian, in February 2019, that she often shunned the label and simply saw herself as a businesswoman.

The nine times Grammy award winner explained at the time, "I don't think ... I mean, I must be if being a feminist means I'm all for women, yes. But I don't feel I have to march, hold up a sign or label myself. I think the way I have conducted my life and my business and myself speaks for itself. I don't think of it as being feminist."

The country singer added, "It's not a label I have to put on myself. I'm just all for gals." (ANI)

