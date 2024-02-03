Washington DC [US], February 3 (ANI): Hollywood stars Dolph Lundgren and Michael B Jordan paid heartfelt tribute to the 'Rocky' actor Carl Weathers.

'Rocky IV' actor Dolph Lundgren shared a statement about costarring with Weathers in the 1985 film.

"I was saddened to hear the news this morning," said the actor, who played boxer Captain Ivan Drago. "Along with the world, I will miss Carl. He was a great actor, a terrific athlete and a good friend. I cherish many special memories of Carl, both professionally and personally. Like Apollo Creed, he had that special charm that always brought a smile to your face," as per PEOPLE.

Weathers was best known for playing Apollo Creed, the heavyweight champion of the world who gave journeyman Philly boxer Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) a shot at the title in 1976's 'Rocky.' Weathers reprised the role in 'Rocky II' (1979), which featured a title rematch with Balboa, and 1982's 'Rocky III,' where he trained Balboa to fight the brutish Clubber Lang (Mr. T). Creed's final film in the franchise was 'Rocky IV' (1985), where he was killed in the ring by chiseled Russian heavyweight Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren), as per Deadline.

Also, actor Michael B. Jordan, who played Apollo's son Adonis 'Donnie' Creed in 2015's sequel Creed, shared a tribute to the man who played his onscreen father.

Jordan shared a picture of Weathers on his Instagram story and captioned it, "We lost a legend."

Weathers died on Thursday, his family announced in a statement.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers," his family said in a statement. "He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. ... Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner and friend," as per Deadline. (ANI)

