Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI): Filmmaker Abhishek Pathak tied the knot with her long-term girlfriend 'Khuda Haafiz' actor Shivaleeka Oberoi on February 9.

Taking to Instagram, Shivaleeka and Abhishek shared a string of wedding pictures which they captioned, ""You don't find love, it finds you. It's got a lot to do with destiny, fate and what's written in the stars." Last evening 9th Feb 2023, surrounded by our loved ones, we got married in a place where our relationship bloomed. This will forever be the most magical moment of our life! With our hearts full of love and so many memories, we can't wait to build even more special ones and begin this new journey together. Seeking your love & blessings."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoeBKuWIevq/

Talking about the new bride and groom's outfits, Kiara looked absolutely gorgeous in a red lehenga and completed her look with statement jewellery.

Abhishek, on the other hand, donned an off-white sherwani with a matching safa.

In the first picture, Abhishek could be seen kissing his beautiful wife on her cheeks.

In another candid picture, the newly married couple can be seen sharing a happy moment together.

The third picture showcases the couple could be seen standing with joined hands.

In the fourth picture, the 'Drishyam 2' director can be seen looking at his beautiful wife.

Soon after the newlyweds shared the dreamy pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages for the couple.

Actor Shriya Sara wrote, "Congratulations."

A user wrote, "Congratulation to both of u."

The couple had a dreamy proposal in Turkey, where Abhishek Pathak popped the question to Shivaleeka Oberoi under the hot hair balloons. The grand proposal video also did the rounds on social media.

On the work front, Abhishek Pathak directed the blockbuster film 'Drishyam 2' which did a business of approximately INR 230+ crores at the box office.

'Drishyam 2' was released on November 18 last year and starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles.

Shivaleeka Oberoi was last seen in 'Khuda Haafiz 2' opposite Vidyut Jammwal.

Helmed by Faruk Kabir, 'Khuda Haafiz 2' was an intriguing sequel to his romantic thriller 'Khuda Haafiz', which was released on OTT streaming giant Disney Plus Hotstar in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

