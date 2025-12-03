The makers of the much-awaited third instalment of Mohanlal's Drishyam have finally wrapped up the shooting of the movie on Wednesday. ‘Drishyam 3’: Mohanlal Wraps Shooting for Upcoming Instalment of Jeethu Joseph’s Iconic Crime Thriller Franchise; Cake-Cutting Video From Sets Goes Viral – WATCH.

The team announced the shooting's completion by sharing a video from the sets taken moments after the film's final shot was filmed. A standout moment in the clip is Mohanlal's dramatic reaction when the director Jeethu Joseph approved.

Jeethu Joseph Announces Shoot Completion; Mohanlal Marks the Moment With Team Celebration

The video also captures Mohanlal hugging producer Antony Perumbavoor and Jeethu Joseph, celebrating the milestone together.

It was followed by a small celebration on set as the team cut a cake with the cast members.

Mohanlal shared the video on his Instagram handle.

The film is helmed by Jeethu Joseph, while Mohanlal essays the lead role in the movie. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award-winning actor plays the character of Georgekutty in the Drishyam franchise. The first instalment of the franchise was released in 2013.

The Drishyam franchise follows the struggle of Georgekutty and his family, who come under suspicion when the son of the Inspector General (IG) of Police goes missing.

The film's massive success led to hit remakes in multiple languages: in Kannada as Drishya (2014), starring Ravichandran; in Telugu as Drushyam (2014), starring Venkatesh; in Tamil as Papanasam (2015), starring Kamal Haasan; in Hindi as Drishyam (2015), starring Ajay Devgn; and in Sinhala as Dharmayuddhaya (2017), starring Jackson Anthony.