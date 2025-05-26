Entertainment News | 'Duck Dynasty' Star Phil Robertson Dies at 79

Washington [US], May 26 (ANI): Phil Robertson, the well-known face of A&E's hit show Duck Dynasty, has passed away at the age of 79, reported Deadline.
The news was shared by his family on social media on Sunday evening.
Robertson, also known as the Duck Commander, was diagonized with Alzheimer's disease since being diagnosed in December last year.
The statement shared by his family read, "We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord. He reminded us often of the words of Paul, "you do not grieve like those who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him."
