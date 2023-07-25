Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): Jasleen Royal's song 'Heeriye' with actor Dulquer Salmaan has been unveiled.

The groovy song, which features the unique blend of Jasleen's soulful composition and vocals alongwith Arijit Singh's charismatic voice, is a foot-tapping number.

Sharing the song's link, Jasleen took to Instagram and wrote, "We re-wrote our forever #Heeriye is all yours now."

Jasleen and Dulquer's chemistry has garnered loads of likes and comments.

"How adorable," a social media user commented.

"Love it," another one wrote.

Talking about the song, Jasleen earlier said, “Heeriye is personally one of the most special songs of my career. It is my passion project that I have curated from scratch. From composing the tune, singing the track with Arijit to producing the music video and featuring in it, especially with Dulquer Salmaan, it has been an immensely exhilarating journey. Dulquer is not only an incredibly gifted actor but also an extremely sweet person, while I was excited and nervous the whole time, he made the entire process very easy and comfortable for me. I hope the audience accepts our labour of love with open arms.”

Dulquer eariler said, “Heeriye is a very special song. I instantly fell in love with the tune, the concept of the music video and definitely the soothing voices of Jasleen and Arijit. It is a quintessential love song and I am glad to be associated with Jasleen Royal and Warner music India for this beautiful melody. I'm excited to see audiences reaction to this beautiful love song.”

'Heeriye' is sung, composed and produced by Jasleen. (ANI)

