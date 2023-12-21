Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 21 (ANI): Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's comedy-drama film 'Dunki' has finally hit the theatres today.

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

SRK's film release is nothing short of a celebration. Massive crowds gather outside Mumbai's iconic single-screen theatre, Gaiety Galaxy, to watch the film's first show at 5.55 am.

Amid all the grand celebrations, singer Shaan on Thursday revealed that his song titled 'Durr Kahin Durr' was removed from the film by the director Rajkumar Hirani.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Shaan wrote, "Good Morning !!! Aaj #Dunki Day hai ... im super excited!! CAN'T WAIT TO SEE IT !! I'm sure Everyone is Going to love the Movie !!! I just want to clear the air about why my song was not part of the film .. the song, a beautiful breezy duet ( with @shreyaghoshal) "Durr kahi Durr" was recorded and also picturised in Kashmir .. but on the edit table .. it was #RajuHirani 's call to drop the song .. (after a lot of contemplation.. )."

He further hopes that the song will be a part of Hirani's future projects.

"He was very transparent about it with me.. and I really appreciate that.. and I fully understand that the Film is top priority. Hopefully You will get to hear the Song in His Future Project .. but not in #Dunki," he added.

SRK and Rajkumar Hirani on Tuesday promoted their film in Dubai in a grand way. . Videos of the evening have surfaced on the actor's fan clubs on social media where he is seen recreating his signature pose with his arms stretched out in the air during the drone show at Dubai's Burj Khalifa.

Dunki has been co-written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon. It is a heartwarming tale of four friends Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli who dream of settling down in London for a better life but have to take undertake an arduous yet life-changing journey to reach their goal.

At one of the events in Dubai, SRK described 'Dunki' as his best film.

"So when I made Jawan, I thought I made a film for boys and girls but I didn't make anything for myself, then I made Dunki. So this is my film. This film is very close to my heart. When I was doing Pathaan, many people who write about films, those who apparently know about films more than the filmmakers, were saying what kind of roles I was doing, so I really felt that I should do films that come from my heart and this includes all the films that I did this year. I started the year with Pathaan, which was always ladies first, and I want to end the year with a film for myself. So, please watch Dunki on December 21. Everyone will find something in the film that will touch their heart. The film will make you laugh also," he said.

The film marks SRK's first collaboration with Hirani and Taapsee. (ANI)

