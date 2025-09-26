By Sonu Ojha

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 26 (ANI): Durga Puja in Kolkata has never been just about rituals; it's also about stories often told through art. And this year? Well, it was no different.

At Saraswati and Kalimata Mandir, the Sarvajanik Shree Shree Durga Puja Committee has drawn inspiration from Satyajit Ray's Hirak Rajar Deshe and turned the focus on a character they call "Hirak Rani," a fictional dictator reimagined to reflect the harsh realities of today's world.

The committee's Secretary, Biswajit Sarkar, while speaking to ANI, shared that the theme of the oandal goes beyond just being a visual spectacle as they have tried to tell the story a "Rani" operates during elections, using fear tactics to create chaos.

"This year, we've focused on the theme of Hirak Rani. In this story, we show the life of a queen and how she manipulates the election process. She uses fear tactics, like bombs and threats, to create chaos. This is the story we're telling. We also show the queen's ministers; some are in jail, some are out on bail. We're trying to depict that. The public is very smart, and for those who understand, even a small hint is enough to know what we are trying to convey," Sarkar told ANI.

The team has staged the queen as a modern political fable. As visitors walk through the pandal, they are greeted by an idol of the queen, draped in a "hizab," with a "gun" in one hand and a "bomb" in the other.

"We are inspired by the events happening in Bengal and what is going on in society right now. The public will understand for themselves who Hirak Rani is. We want everyone to think carefully about the next step, so we don't have to revisit this theme of the queen again," he added.

The significance of Durga Puja extends beyond religion and is celebrated as a tribute to compassion, brotherhood, humanity, art, and culture. From the reverberation of dhaak and new clothes to the delicious food, the festive spirit fills the air during these days. (ANI)

