Washington [US], February 13 (ANI): Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson recently made an announcement to let fans know that he'll be making an appearance during Super Bowl 56.

Johnson took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "After all these years, my football dream of standing on the Super Bowl field has finally come true. This will be historic. This will be my honour. This will be electrifying. I'll see you this Sunday!"

According to Deadline, Johnson has a strong connection with the sport as he played college football at the University of Miami, and won a national championship in 1991.

He aspired to a professional career in football but went undrafted in the 1995 NFL Draft. He signed with the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League (CFL) but was cut from the team in his first season.

An entertainment outlet reported that the actor and WWE wrestling star will help narrate NBC's Super Bowl's pre-game show before giving the "pre-kickoff speech" ahead of the game.

As per Deadline, outside of the pro-football game itself, there's the historic hip-hop heavy halftime show. This would be the first Super Bowl halftime show to have rap at its core, with its line-up of Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem. (ANI)

