Los Angeles [US], August 21 (ANI): 'The Creed of Violence' film is in the works with director Ed Zwick.

Ed Zwic will also write and produce the new feature adaptation of the 2009 Boston Teran novel, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The novel is a revisionist Western set amid the backdrop of the Mexican Revolution. Per High Top, it follows "the unlikely partnership between a ruthless assassin and a young government agent -- who share a hidden past -- as they navigate a violent, treacherous landscape that mirrors the brutalities of empire and corruption."

The book has garnered Hollywood attention before, with Leonardo DiCaprio and Christian Bale at various points attached to star, while Daniel Craig and director Todd Field also previously had a version of their own in development.

"With echoes of my favorite classic movies, what could have been a familiar tale of vengeance, obligation and the ties that bind becomes utterly fresh with the book's unique sensibility, unapologetic violence, and the encounter of the two most unforgettable characters ever to share a truck full of explosives headed into the teeth of a revolution," said Zwick. (ANI)

