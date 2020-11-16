Washington [US], November 16 (ANI): After American comedian Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show was rocked by toxic workplace allegations, DeGeneres has received E!'s People's Choice Award for the best daytime talk show on Sunday night (local time).

According to Page Six, the 62-year-old TV show host said, "I am not only accepting this award for myself, but I'm also accepting it on behalf of my amazing crew, my amazing staff who make this show possible," DeGeneres said in her speech."

"They show up every single day. They give a hundred percent of themselves a hundred percent of the time."

DeGeneres continued to say, "My point is I love them all.I thank them for what they do every single day to help that show be the best that we try to make it every single day. ... I say thank you to the people. Thank you to all of my fans for supporting me for sticking by me. I cannot tell you how grateful I am."

As per Page Six, DeGeneres apologised to her employees in memos and addressed her fans during the show's September season premiere.

She's also returned to promoting her 'Be Kind' mantra by way of USD 270 gift boxes. (ANI)

