Los Angeles, Jan 11 (PTI) Romantic comedy series "Emily in Paris" has been renewed for two more seasons by Netflix.

The renewal for the third and fourth comes weeks after the sophomore chapter of the series released on the streaming platform on December 22.

The second season debuted in the Global Netflix Top 10 and topped the list across 94 countries with 107.6 million hours viewed from December 22 to December 26, Netflix said in a statement.

"Emily in Paris" features actor Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, who unexpectedly lands a job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company.

She is tasked with revamping their social media strategy, and embarks on a new life in Paris filled with adventures and challenges, as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances.

Season two saw Emily getting more entrenched in her life in Paris and better at navigating the city but still struggling with the idiosyncrasies of French life.

"Emily in Paris" is created by Darren Star, who also serve as writer and executive producer along with Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns and Andrew Fleming.

The show is produced by MTV Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media.

