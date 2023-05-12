Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 (ANI): Emraan Hashmi known as the hottest and most handsome-looking star of the bollywood industry, knows how to beat the heat this summer with easy and breezy outfits.

On Friday, The 'Selfiee' actor took to Instagram and shared a picture where he can be seen posing towards the camera, clad in cool casual clothes, with his hands crossed.

Along with the post, he wrote, "Expression says: A whole lot of Intensity, a bit of "I don't give an F*#K", and a dash of caffeine withdrawal."

The 'Murder' star was seen wearing a white t-shirt with beige cargo pants. He just looked cool and just rocked the outfit amazingly. Short hair looks and a beautifully shaped beard did the trick and made the 44-year-old actor look pretty boyish. He has maintained himself in a sassy-toned figure and has impressed many of his fans with his lover boy image.

As soon as he dropped the post, Emraan's fans bombarded the comment section with cute comments.

A user wrote, "Handsome Hunk."

Another fan commented, "Jawline so sharp, angutha kat gaya while scrolling."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Emraan was last seen in a family entertainer film 'Selfiee' alongside Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. The film has been helmed by Raj Mehta.Emraan will be next seen in YRF's Tiger 3, as the antagonist, which will see him in a negative role opposite Salman Khan. (ANI)

