Mumbai, Jan 13 (PTI) Streaming platform Eros Now on Thursday announced their new psychological horror series "Barun Rai and the House on the Cliff", starring actor Priyanshu Chatterjee.

Produced by Eros International and Unicorn Motion Pictures, the six-episode series will start streaming on Eros Now from January 28, the streamer said in a statement.

Also Read | SAG Awards 2022: House of Gucci, Don't Look Up, Succession and Squid Game Lead the Nominations; Here's the Complete List of the Nominees.

The show revolves around a gifted parapsychologist detective who has the power to see what the regular eyes cannot – giving audiences a glimpse into the dark paranormal power tormenting the fictional town of ‘Covid's Head'.

Chatterjee, best known for his 2001 romantic-drama movie “Tum Bin”, said he was thrilled to be part of the show as he personally loves horror as a genre.

Also Read | Jason Momoa And Lisa Bonet Announce Split, Actor Says 'The Love Between Us Carries On' - Read Statement.

"'Barun Rai and the House on the Cliff' is a bit different from what we have seen before as it mixes the elements of science with horror. I would love to know the audiences' reactions to this series," Chatterjee said in a statement.

Set in the 1970's, "Barun Rai and the House on the Cliff" narrates the story of Harmesh and Soumili, who move into their dream home unbeknownst to the spate of mysterious suicides plaguing the area and local police force.

"Perplexed and alarmed by the high rate of unexplained deaths, the pair seek answers from detective Barun Rai – a specialist investigator famed for unravelling paranormal crimes.

"As the bridge between this world and the paranormal universe, detective Rai must win the trust and convince Harmesh and Soumili that the areas' suicides are no coincidence, as the pair face otherworldly grave danger," the official logline read.

"Barun Rai and the House on the Cliff" is directed and produced by Sam Bhattacharjee, who earlier served as a visual effects supervisor on films like "Baar Baar Dekho" and "Gold".

The series features will also feature actors Sid Makkar, Nyra Banerjee, along with British actors Tony Richardson, George Dawson, Emma Galliano and others.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)