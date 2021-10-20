Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 (ANI): On the occasion of her elder daughter Radhya's birthday on Wednesday, actor Esha Deol penned a heartwarming post on her Instagram account.

"Happy birthday to my baby, my life, my Radhya. I adore you. I love you. My strong girl. God bless you. Stay happy, healthy & blessed," she wrote.

Alongside the sweet note, Esha posted a picture of her hugging Radhya.

Radhya was born to Esha and her husband Bharat Takhtani in 2017. The couple welcomed their second daughter Miraya in 2019.

On the work front, Esha will be seen sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn in the crime drama series 'Rudra-The Edge of Darkness'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)