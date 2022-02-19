Washington [US], February 19 (ANI): Netflix's 'You' season 4 is introducing a new person into Joe's life. Actor Lukas Gage, widely known for his roles in 'The White Lotus' and 'Euphoria', has joined the cast of the upcoming season of 'You' as a series regular.

As per Deadline, Gage will portray Adam, an ex-pat American, the youngest son of a wealthy East-Coast magnate. He's famous for spectacularly failing to meet the standards of his successful, venerable family. An entrepreneur and a gambler, Adam is a warm and funny party host and fast friend. But underneath, Adam is hiding a trove of secrets and papering over problems with heavy self-medication.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Remembers Her Late Father on Parents' Wedding Anniversary, Shares an Adorable Story for Him (View Pic).

Determined to prove himself, Adam's taking big, risky swings, living by the truism that a good businessman does absolutely anything he can get away with. Does he love his wealthy, titled girlfriend, or is he using her? There's no doubt he's manipulating his friends; the only question is how far he'd go.

Netflix announced the season 4 renewal of 'You' in October 2021, just days ahead of the show's highly-anticipated third season.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Requests Salman Khan To Explore the State for Shooting Films.

'You', based on Caroline Kepnes' best-selling novel of the same name, revolves around the question, "What would you do for love?" The series stars Penn Badgley in the role of Joe Goldberg, a man who will do just about anything when love is at stake.

The hit drama's second and third seasons starred Badgley and Victoria Pedretti in the lead roles. In the third season, Joe (Badgley) and Love Quinn (Pedretti) were married and raising their son in a Northern California suburb filled with a unique set of neighbours.

Talking about Gage, he is most notably known for his performances in 'The White Lotus' in the role of Dillon, and Tyler Clarkson in 'Euphoria' -- both from HBO. He also recently appeared in Hulu's 'Love, Victor'.

His first feature 'Down Low', that he co-wrote with Phoebe Fisher, recently wrapped production for Film Nation with Rightor Doyle directing. Gage can next be seen in Peacock's 'Angelyne'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)