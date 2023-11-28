Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 (ANI): Actor Soni Razdan shared a picture with her daughters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt.

On Tuesday, Soni posted a gym click on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Families that sweat together, get together and stay together."

In the picture, Soni can be seen with Alia and Shaheen in their gym outfits.

Recently, Soni wished her daughter Shaheen on her birthday.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Happy Birthday to my beauty my cutie, my sweetie patootie. Not to mention my trip advisor, co-traveller and psychoanalyst/ life advice giver and general advisor of Many Things. Wish you only the best of everything always, God only knows where I'd be without you @shaheenb "

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0L4QqrrmQp/?img_index=1

Alia Bhatt also penned a special self-composed poem for her sister Shaheen on her special day.

Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a series of pictures from their childhood to the present.

Along with the post, she wrote, "You are joy .. you are light, may we every now and then have a fight you are sunshine, you are breeze, please please always take care of your knees, I am not a writer...I am not a poet..I'm just your loving sister and I'm sure you know it happy birthday my sweetie."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0LvnSFslFy/?img_index=1

Soni Razdan has starred in many movies such as Saaransh, Gumrah and Mandi among others. She also shared screen space with her daughter Alia in 'Raazi' in 2018. (ANI)

