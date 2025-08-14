Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 14 (ANI): The much-awaited Rajinikanth starrer 'Coolie' hit theatres on Thursday, and fans across India are celebrating the release like a festival.

In Chennai's Egmore, huge crowds gathered outside theatres for the first-day, first-show. The area was filled with posters, banners, and giant cutouts of the superstar.

Fans in Madurai danced to drumbeats, showered flower petals, and celebrated with joy outside cinemas to watch the film.

In Tiruchirappalli, women were seen carrying flowers while men danced to drumbeats to celebrate the release of 'Thalaiva's' much-awaited film.

The excitement was not just limited to Tamil Nadu. In Mumbai, similar scenes were seen as fans gathered outside theatres wearing Coolie-themed t-shirts, dancing, and cheering for the film. Children also joined in the celebrations.

Fans in Hyderabad thronged outside a theatre on Thursday morning, placed posters of their favourites, Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna.

The film has officially received an A (Adults Only) certificate from the censor board. This marks the superstar's first A-rated film in many years, hinting that the film will be packed with intense and unfiltered action. One major highlight of the much-awaited film is the reunion of Thalaiva and actor Aamir Khan after nearly three decades. The two last worked together in the 1995 film Aatank Hi Aatank. In Coolie, Aamir Khan will be seen as Dahaa. A poster showcasing Aamir's rugged new look was recently shared by the makers.

Coolie is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner. The film is clashing today at the box office with another big release, War 2, which stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. (ANI)

