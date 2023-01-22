Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 (ANI): It's no longer a secret in the tinsel town that Gauri Khan and Farah Khan Kunder are best friends. On Sunday, Farah posted a picture with Gauri Khan from the opening event of a luxury hotel in Dubai.

Farah took to Instagram and captioned the frames, "What a night!!!"

Also Read | After ‘Who Is Shah Rukh Khan’ Remark, Assam CM Reveals SRK Dialed Him to Seek Support for Pathaan’s Release.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CnuAeQesRAh/?hl=en

The talking point of the frames is definitely Farah's dress, designed by Manish Malhotra. Farah sports a bling dress, topping it with a toe-length jacket.

Also Read | Srijit Mukherji on Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke, Says 'This Movie Is Based on Experiences of IPS Officers'.

Gauri looks drop-dead gorgeous in an off-shoulder black ensemble. She chose the dress from the collection of Rafik Zaki.

Two days back, Farah posted a picture in which she and Gauri were accompanied by Farhan Akhtar and his wife Shibani Dandekar, Manish Malhotra. Captioning it as "Off to Dubai", Farah tickled the fan's curiosity.

Beyonce performed at that event and charged a whopping amount of 24 million dollars for one hour, as reported by TMZ, a US-based media company.

Farah and her Bollywood gang enjoyed Beyonce's show and basked in the party vibes with full vigour.

It's been a while since Farah has donned her director's hat.

However, she has explored television with 'The Khatra Show' (2022) and 'Big Boss 15' (2021). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)