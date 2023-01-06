The White Lotus star Lukas Gage has joined Martin Freeman starrer Fargo Season 5 at FX in a recurring role. According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, Gage will appear in the character Lars Olmstead. He will feature with previously revealed cast members such as Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Joe Keery, Lamorne Morris, Richa Moorjani, David Rysdahl, Sam Spruell, Jessica Pohly, and Nick Gomez. Fargo's Season 5 To See New Additions to It’s Cast With Joe Keery, Juno Temple, Jon Hamm and More!

As per a report by Variety, the official description of the fifth season of the show simply states, "Set in 2019, when is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn't yours?" Gage recently made appearances in popular shows including The White Lotus and Euphoria, and this is her most recent high-profile TV role. He will also be seen in the upcoming seasons of You on Netflix and Dead Boy Detectives on HBO Max, both of which are DC television shows.

He has also been on TV in the shows Love, Victor, American Vandal, and Angelyne. He has acted in movies like How to Blow Up a Pipeline, and he will also be in the upcoming Road House revival and the movie Down Low, which he also co-wrote. According to Variety, Noah Hawley created Fargo and also serves as director and executive producer on the series via his 26 Keys production company. Fargo Actor Glynn Turman Opens Up on How Chris Rock’s FX Series Raises Immigration Issues.

Additionally serving as executive producers are Joel and Ethan Coen, who authored and directed the movie on which the programme is based, and Warren Littlefield and his production business The Littlefield Company. Kim Todd, Vincent Landay, and Steve Stark of Toluca Pictures all serve as executive producers.

Fargo first debuted on FX back in 2014. Chris Rock, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ewan McGregor, Billy Bob Thornton, and more A-list actors have appeared in previous seasons. Over the course of its run, the show received 55 Emmy nominations and six awards. Among them is a 2014 victory for Season 1's finest miniseries.