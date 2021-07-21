Ted Lasso actress Juno Temple celebrates her birthday on July 19. The Emmy nominated actress who's basking in the glory of her AppleTV show is quite a name to look forward to. Besides flaunting her acting skills, this 32-year-old is also a budding fashionista that we simply can't stop rooting for. Juno Temple's fashion shenanigans have always impressed us and the fact that she continues to master the art of dressing every day, simply bowls us over. Ted Lasso: Jason Sudeikis' Comedy-Series Gets Renewed For the Third Season at Apple TV+.

From her promotional outfits to red carpet attires, Juno Temple has always managed to woo the fashion aficionados. Her vibrant colour palette when paired with eccentric design and her own aura, together present a rather divine look to marvel at. A red carpet winner who never disappoints in the fashion category, she's always looking for perfect pieces that can accentuate her svelte figure further. On Juno Temple's 32nd birthday this year, we go back in time and revisit some of her best style moments. Join us as we go on a gush fest. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Movie Review: Needed More Angelina Jolie Magic.

Red Hot!

Juno Temple (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vision in White

Juno Temple (Photo Credits: Instagram)

'Sheer' Magic

Juno Temple (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Now That's How You Nail Your Red Carpet Look

Juno Temple (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shimmer and Some More Shimmer!

Juno Temple (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Yellow and Black = Classic Combination

Juno Temple (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Packing a Floral Punch

Juno Temple (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Juno Temple!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 21, 2021 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).