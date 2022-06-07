Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 (ANI): Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar has expressed his gratitude towards the makers of his upcoming series 'Ms Marvel', by posting an appreciation post for them.

On Tuesday, the 48-year-old star took his Twitter account, and tweeted the poster of the series along with an appreciation note, "In gratitude (red heart emoji) #MsMarvel out tomorrow" he captioned the tweet.

"Tomorrow, 8th June, will see the release of the first episode of Ms Marvel on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar. This post is in appreciation of the creators, the directors, and all those in front and behind the camera, who collaborated to make Ms Marvel what it is. It is in appreciation of Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy for her guidance through my days of working on it." it read.

Moving Further he added, "It is an appreciation of Marvel. I'm proud to be part of their conscious inclusiveness. This show is a celebration of diversity and it certainly will bring joy and pride of self-identity to millions of young girls and boys of the sub-continent. And last but not least, it is in appreciation of the wonderfully talented Iman Vellani. Be prepared to be thoroughly entertained and effortlessly charmed by her. Thank you and good luck, Team Ms Marvel."

Details regarding Farhan's character are under wraps, though his participation has been touted as a guest-starring role, Deadline reported.

'Ms. Marvel' is one of the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) projects. It introduces Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka the titular character, who is a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a superhero mega-fan with an oversized imagination -- particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel.

Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha are also a part of 'Ms. Marvel', which is set to premiere on June 8. (ANI)

