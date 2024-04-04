Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 (ANI): Malaika Arora never misses a chance to dish out fashion goals. Her latest workout outfit showed the diva knows best how to mix style with fitness.

On Thursday, Malaika was papped outside her yoga studio wearing black yoga pants that she paired with a super cool white T-shirt. Interestingly, the T-shirt had a coloured doodle of herself imprinted on it.

The doodle is of Malaika with her dog Casper.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika was recently seen judging reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' with actor Arshad Warsi and choreographer Farah Khan.

Malaika and her former husband Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan is also all set to enter the showbiz business.

The young boy is coming up with his podcast called 'Dumb Biryani'. Arhaan has collaborated with his two other friends, Arush Verma and Dev Raiyani, for the six-part series.

Recently, Arhaan dropped the trailer of the podcast in which young boys were seen indulging in a free-wheeling chat with Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Malaika and Orry.

Arhaan wrote in the caption of the post, "3 best friends. 1 last summer before they grow up forever. Meet this summer's smallest blockbuster, Dumb Biryani. A 6-part limited podcast series with @iamarhaankhan @devraiyanii and @4rushverma coming soon to YouTube. A @revoliomedia original..."

Malaika cheered for her son in the comment section, as she wrote, "Yayyyyyyy so proud of you @iamarhaankhan n the entire team."

Filmmaker Karan Johar commented, "This is going to storm the waves."

'Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives' cast Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Sajdeh and Bhavana Pandey also marked their presence in the trailer.

Salman Khan appeared at the very end of the podcast in a red shirt that says 'Robin Hood' at the back.

Malaika and Arbaaz had Arhaan in 2002. They parted ways after almost 18 years of marriage. ( ANI)

