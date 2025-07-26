Mumbai, July 26 (PTI) An FIR was registered against the producer of Hindi film So Long Valley for allegedly cheating model Ruchi Gujjar of Rs 23 lakh, a Mumbai Police official said on Saturday.

Viral videos, meanwhile, showed Gujjar purportedly slapping the producer, Karan Singh, during the movie premiere event held on Friday night.

Also Read | 'Today's Films Are Like WhatsApp Jokes': Suniel Shetty Breaks Silence on 'Hera Pheri 3' Row, Calls Out Weak Writing in New-Age Comedy Films (Watch Video).

An Oshiwara police station official confirmed that an FIR was registered against Singh under various sections for cheating on a complaint lodged by Gujjar on Thursday.

The model alleged that Singh had taken money from her under the pretext of launching a movie project for a television channel, and promised her a share in the profit and on-screen credit, the official said.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Mumbai Police Oppose Accused Bangladeshi National Mohammad Shariful Islam's Bail Plea.

"The complainant stated that the project never materialised and Singh didn't return her money," he said.

Gujjar's lawyer said a separate FIR would be lodged against Singh at Amboli police station for assaulting the actor.

So Long Valley is a Hindi-language crime thriller film starring Tridha Choudhury and Vikram Kochhar.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)