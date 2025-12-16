Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 (ANI): Series Black Warrant secured the top honour of Best OTT series at the sixth edition of the Filmfare OTT Awards, followed by actress Ananya Panday, who scored a big win in her career after bagging the Best Actress award in the comedy OTT series for her performance in 'Call Me Bae'.

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat bagged the Best Actor for series (Drama) for his performance in 'Paatal Lok' Season 2. Barun Sobti and Sparsh Shrivastava shared the Filmfare OTT Award for Best Actor in a comedy series for their performances in Raat Jawaan and Dupahiya, respectively.

Director Vikramaditya Motwane bagged the Best Director Award (Series) for Black Warrant.

While Ananya Panday secured the Filmfare OTT Award for the Best Actress in the comedy series 'Call Me bae', actress Monika Panwar bagged the same award in the drama category for her performance in the series 'Khauf'.

Veteran actor Vinay Pathak secured the Filmfare OTT award in the category of Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the comedy series 'Gram Chikatsalay'. Actor Rahul Bhatt won the Best Supporting Actor in Drama Series Black Warrant.

'Girls Will Be Girls' and 'Mehta Boys' shared the best Web Original Film at the event, while Sanya Malhotra and Abhishek Banerjee won the Best Actress and Actor award for their performance in OTT original films Mrs and Stolen, respectively.

Key Winners of Filmfare OTT Awards 2025

Best SeriesBlack Warrant

Vikramaditya Motwane, Satyanshu Singh, Arkesh Ajay, Ambiecka Pandit, Rohin RaveendranBest Director, SeriesBlack Warrant

Jaideep AhlawatBest Actor, Series (Male): DramaPaatal Lok Season 2

Barun SobtiBest Actor, Series (Male): ComedyRaat Jawaan Hai

Sparsh ShrivastavaBest Actor, Series (Male): ComedyDupahiya

Ananya PandayBest Actor, Series (Female): ComedyCall Me Bae

Monika PanwarBest Actor, Series (Female): DramaKhauf

Vinay PathakBest Supporting Actor, Series (Male): ComedyGram Chikitsalay

Rahul BhatBest Supporting Actor, Series (Male): DramaBlack Warrant

Renuka ShahaneBest Supporting Actor, Series (Female): ComedyDupahiya

Tillotama ShomeBest Supporting Actor, Series (Female): DramaPaatal Lok Season 2

Sudip SharmaBest Original Story, SeriesPaatal Lok Season 2

Smita SinghBest Original Story, SeriesKhauf

Best Comedy (Series/Specials)Raat Jawaan Hai

Deepak DobriyalBest Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Male)Sector 36

Kani KusrutiBest Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Female)Girls Will Be Girls

Zahan KapoorBest Actor, Series (Male), Critics: DramaBlack Warrant

Anubhav Sinha & Trishant SrivastavaBest Dialogue, SeriesIC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

Sudip Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Rahul Kanojia, Tamal SenBest Original Screenplay, SeriesPaatal Lok Season 2

Satyanshu Singh & Arkesh AjayBest Adapted Screenplay, SeriesBlack Warrant

Best Film, Web OriginalThe Mehta Boys

Best Film, Web OriginalGirls Will Be Girls

Sanya MalhotraBest Actor, Web Original Film (Female)Mrs

Abhishek BanerjeeBest Actor, Web Original Film (Male)Stolen

Best (Non-Fiction) Original (Series/Special)Angry Young Men

Best Comedy (Series/Specials)Raat Jawaan Hai

Pankaj KumarBest Cinematographer, SeriesKhauf

Priya Suhaas & Surabhi VermaBest Production Design, SeriesFreedom At Midnight

Tanya ChhabriaBest Editing, SeriesKhauf

Akashdeep SenguptaBest Music Album, SeriesBandish Bandits Season 2

Vijay MauryaBest Dialogue (Web Original Film)Agni

Avinash Sampath, Vikramaditya MotwaneBest Original Screenplay (Web Original Film)CTRL

Karan Tejpal, Gaurav Dhingra & Swapnil SalkarBest Story (Web Original Film)Stolen

Justin Prabhakaran & Rochak KohliBEST MUSIC ALBUM (WEB ORIGINAL FILM)Aap Jaisa Koi

Arrchita AgarwalBREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE BY NEWCOMER (FEMALE), WEB ORIGINAL FILMDespatch

Anurag ThakurBREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE BY A NEWCOMER (MALE), SERIESBlack Warrant

Preeti PanigrahiBest Actor (Female), Critics' Web Original FilmGirls Will Be Girls

Vikrant MasseyBest Actor (Male), Critics' Web Original FilmSector 36

The Filmfare OTT Awards featured stars including Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal, and others. (ANI)

