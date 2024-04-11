Washington [US], April 10 (ANI): The sci-fi romance 'Daniela Forever' has unveiled its first look images, offering a glimpse into the dreamlike world inhabited by stars Henry Golding and Beatrice Granno.

Directed by Spanish filmmaker Nacho Vigalondo, known for his work on 'Colossal,' the film promises to blend captivating visuals with a poignant narrative, as per Deadline.

Set in Madrid, Spain, 'Daniela Forever' follows Nicolas, portrayed by Henry Golding, who embarks on a clinical trial allowing participants to control their dreams. Hoping to find solace after the tragic loss of his girlfriend, Daniela, played by Beatrice Granno, Nicolas delves into the realm of lucid dreaming.

However, as his dreams intertwine with reality, Nicolas becomes ensnared in a mesmerizing yet perilous fantasy world, confronting the complexities of grief and obsession.

The movie's synopsis teases an enthralling storyline, stating, "As his lucid dreams bring Daniela back to him, Nicolas becomes obsessed with the fantasy world that he's created and finds that his dreams aren't as perfect as they seem," according to a report by Deadline.

With themes of love, loss, and the blurred boundaries between dreams and reality, 'Daniela Forever' promises to be a thought-provoking cinematic experience.

As 'Daniela Forever' enters post-production, fans anticipate further glimpses into the world crafted by Nacho Vigalondo and brought to life by performances of Henry Golding and Beatrice Granno. (ANI)

