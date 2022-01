Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 (ANI): After wrapping the shoot of their film in Indore, actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan took to their respective social media handles and shared their first look from Laxman Utekar's next directorial venture.

In the image, Sara and Vicky can be seen lovingly looking into each other's eyes.

Alongside the image, Sara penned a heartfelt note in which she expressed her gratitude to her team.

"Can't believe it's already over! Thank you @laxman.utekar sir for giving me Somya. Thank you for all the guidance, patience and support. Thank you for always being so understanding and always pushing me to do better and better," she wrote.

Sara also shared her experience working with Vicky.

"@vickykaushal09 every day with you on set has been a blast. From enjoying Punjabi songs and bonfires to early morning drives and copious cups of chai. Thank you for making this journey so memorable for me. You're one of the most humble, talented and gifted actors I've met, and I'm so privileged that I got to share screen space with you and learn so much from you," she added.

"@pvijan #DineshVijan @maddockfilms thank you for being such considerate, caring and loving producers. Set and work truly felt like home, and you people truly felt like family. @raghav_dop working with you has been so much fun! And I can't wait to do it again soon @jatinbajaj20 @sujit_dube @punit_dave__ @_pawni_tripathi @bruh_mistha @rohit_utekar1 you'll have been a great team! Thank you all for taking such good care of us. @kavyesharmaofficial @hairbytabassum @devanshipatil thank you for making Sara look like Somya and making us both feel pretty and confident," she concluded.

The name of the film has not been revealed yet. (ANI)

