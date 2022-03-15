New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): After piquing the curiosity of movie buffs by dropping intriguing motion posters of 'Runway 34', the makers have finally unveiled the first teaser of the edge-of-the-seat thriller starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles.

The 48-seconds-long clip opens with the visuals of an aeroplane flying in stormy weather with Rakul Preet and Ajay in the cockpit.

Amid the turbulence, a voice from radios air traffic control could be heard saying, "We cannot see anything, it is impossible to land here."

To which a tensed Ajay responds, "hume koi aisi information nahi mila (we have received no such information)."

The clip then cuts to Amitabh Bachchan explaining, "Gurutwa aakarshan-- a law of gravity. Jo chiz jitni tezi se upar jati hai, utni hi tezi se neeche bhi aati hai." (The faster something goes up, the faster it comes down too.)

Going by the teaser, it appears like Big B will play the role of an investigative officer in the film.

Along with playing the lead role in the movie, Ajay has also donned the director's hat for the project, which also stars YouTuber Ajey Nagar, popularly known as CarryMinati, who will make his acting debut with the film.

'Runway 34' was earlier titled 'Mayday' before the title was changed by its makers. The highly-anticipated thriller will be hitting the big screens on April 29, 2022.

The trailer will be released on March 21, 2022. (ANI)

