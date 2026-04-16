Washington DC [US], April 16 (ANI): The trailer of Ariana Grande, Robert De Niro, and Ben Stiller starrer 'Focker in Law' is finally out, offering a glimpse into a fun-filled family drama in this John Hamburg directorial.

The star trio lit up the CinemaCon stage with their presence and the trailer for the movie. Universal Pictures unveiled the first look for exhibitors, which features Grande as the love interest of Stiller's son, played by Skyler Gisondo, reported Variety.

Also Read | Vijay Booked: FIR Against TVK Chief for Alleged Poll Norm Violations During T Nagar Roadshow.

The franchise's original film, "Meet the Parents," centred on Greg Focker (Stiller) enduring many awkward encounters while trying to impress his girlfriend's father (Robert De Niro) before proposing. It became a blockbuster hit, grossing 330 million USD worldwide, and it inspired two sequels before this latest.

"I guess you could say I'm the new De Niro of the franchise," a solo Stiller explained on stage at The Colosseum at Caesar's Palace, reported Variety.

Also Read | Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's 2026 Romance: From Their 'Tokyo Drift' Instagram Debut to Cosy Rug Shopping in Los Angeles (View Post).

In the trailer, Grande's Olivia Jones is the loving girlfriend of Gisondo's Henry. A natural overachiever, Olivia tells the family (including Stiller's onscreen wife Teri Polo) that she trained as an FBI hostage negotiator and is intent on using her skills to free her boyfriend from a codependent relationship with Stiller.

Worse for old Greg Focker, the entire family is obsessed with Henry's new girlfriend. The trailer concludes with a hilarious bicycle race between Ben Stiller and Ariana Grande.

Universal Pictures shared the teaser on Instagram on Thursday.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DXLAE5DCihn/

The movie will hit theatres on the occasion of Thanksgiving. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)