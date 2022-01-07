Mumbai, Jan 7 (PTI) Actors Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup and Mohit Parmar from popular Star Plus show "Pandya Store" have been diagnosed with coronavirus, the producers said on Friday.

In a statement, producers Sunjoy Waddhwa and Comall Sunjoy Waddhwa of Sphereorigins said the four actors are currently under quarantine.

"Actors Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup and Mohit Parmar who are a part of the TV show 'Pandya Store' have tested positive for COVID-19. All of them have received medical help / attention and are under quarantine," they said.

The producers further said that they have informed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) about the COVID-19 cases and the show's sets have been "fumigated and sterilised" as per the protocol.

"We are constantly in touch with the entire team as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all measures prescribed by the authorities are being adhered to," they added.

Mumbai reported 20,181 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and four more patients succumbed to the disease, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

