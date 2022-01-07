Hilaria Baldwin recently gave a glimpse of who she celebrated her 38th birthday with--her family--husband Alec Baldwin and their six kids. Taking to her Instagram handle, Hilaria shared a sweet family picture in which she could be seen surrounded by her husband Alec, and their six kids: daughters Carmen Gabriela, 8, and Maria Lucia Victoria, 10 months, and sons Rafael Thomas, 6, Leonardo Angel Charles, 5, Romeo Alejandro David, 3, and Eduardo 'Edu' Pao Lucas, 16 months. Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Baldwin Pens Heartfelt Note on Thanksgiving 2021, Reflects on 'Challenging Year'.

"I told them if they wanted cake they'd either have to look at the camera or stare lovingly at me. Marilu chose the camera...Alec doesn't get cake. Here is to 38. Love you all," Hilaria captioned the picture. In another post, Hilaria also shared a video of herself dancing with her daughter Carmen. "Birthday wouldn't be complete without a Baldwinito dance party. Only Carmen was still up at this point tho," she captioned the video, which shows her elder daughter moving and grooving in her matching PJs in their living room. Actor Alec Baldwin and Wife Hilaria Welcome Their Sixth Child Together.

Hilaria and Alec also went out for a dinner date, according to her Instagram Story. Alec is currently involved in an investigation into the October death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died on the set of his film Rust when a prop gun Alec was holding went off, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

Over the past several months including the November and December holidays, the couple had kept focused on their family "spending a quiet holiday with the children in the Hamptons," a source told People magazine. "They love the holidays with their kids still being little. For Alec and Hilaria, seeing the joy in their children's eyes has been magical as they prep for Christmas. Their focus leading up to Christmas has been on the kids, decorating the tree, baking and spending quality time together," the source told the outlet.

