Los Angeles [US], October 1 (ANI): Finally! The trailer of Guillermo del Toro's 'Frankenstein' was unveiled on Wednesday evening.

The trailer offers a deeper glimpse at Jacob Elordi's resurrected monster, who had remained largely concealed in earlier footage. Alongside Elordi, viewers also get fresh looks at Oscar Isaac as Victor Von Frankenstein and Mia Goth as Elizabeth Lavenza, the scientist's bride-to-be.

The preview further teases the film's grand fantasy backdrops, from a ship trapped in icy waters to a glittering, crowded ballroom.

Sharing the trailer, Netflix on Instagram wrote, "there are two sides to every story. FRANKENSTEIN, a film by guillermo del toro, starring oscar isaac, jacob elordi, mia goth, and christoph waltz, is coming to select theaters october 17 and on netflix november 7."

As per Variety, 'Frankenstein' is coming off a warm reception on the fall festival circuit. The epic-length adaptation of the seminal Mary Shelley novel premiered at Venice Film Festival before enjoying surprise screenings at Telluride Film Festival and another red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival. At TIFF, the film came in as the runner-up for the fest's coveted people's choice award -- an accolade that's traditionally a key bellwether for the Oscar race.

Guillermo del Toro had been developing a "Frankenstein" adaptation for decades before Netflix ultimately issued a greenlight. (ANI)

