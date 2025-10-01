Hyderabad Police have booked South Indian actress Dimple Hayathi and her husband, VictorDavid, after her househelp filed a complaint accusing them of harassment and abuse. According to media reports, the complainant, Priyanka Bibar from Odisha's Rayagada district, alleged that she was verbally abused, insulted, and even starved while working at the couple’s residence in Shaikpet, Hyderabad. Dimple Hayathi in Legal Trouble; Tollywood Actress and Her Friend Booked for Allegedly Damaging IPS Officer's Car.

What's the Harassment Case About?

According to reports, Priyanka Bibar (22) arrived from Odisha to Hyderabad on September 22 seeking work through Shri Sai Goodwill Service. She joined work the same day at Dimple Hayathi's residence in Vamsiram's Westwood Apartment, Shaikpet. In her complaint, Priyanka stated that she was subjected to constant humiliation. She also accused the couple of verbally abusing her and even denying her proper food. They insulted Priyanka with remarks like "Your life is not even equal to my shoes."

Dimple Hayathi’s Instagram Post

Clothes Torn During Assault

However, things got out of hand on September 29, when a dispute broke out between the couple and Priyanka. She alleged that they threatened to kill her parents. When she tried to record the altercation, David snatched her phone, smashed it, and attempted to assault her. She further claimed that her clothes were torn during the scuffle, but she managed to escape and later approached the police with her agent's help.

Accoding to a report in Telugu Scribe, the househelp alleged that there was also an attempt to film her nude videos. ‘He Was About To Kiss Me on the Lips’: ‘Gandii Baat’ Actress Nehal Vadoliya Accuses Subhash Ghai of Sexual Misconduct, Filmmaker Seemingly Responds With Cryptic Post on Instagram.

Case Filed

Based on Priyanka Bibar's complaint, Filmnagar Police registered a case against Dimple Hayathi and her husband, David, under Sections 74, 79, 351 (2) and 324 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

