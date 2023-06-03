New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): For actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, it is a special Friday as their film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' was released today in theatres.

The 'Masaan' actor shared his feelings with fans on the release day and dropped a picture with his co-star Sara from the first day of the shoot.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cs-cIbLo-RM/

In his caption, he wrote, "Shoot ka pehla din aur aaj release ka pehla din... same to same gudgudi ho rahi hai! Kappu aur Somya aaj se hue aapke. Pyaar dijiyega... sahparivaar! #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke IN CINEMAS NOW."

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' marks Vicky and Sara's first on-screen collaboration. The film is set in Indore and revolves around a middle-class couple.

Zara Hatke is pure comedy territory in the beginning. Kapil is a yoga instructor, and Soumya is a tutor; their two-year marriage is still going strong. Both are pressed for space in their home, with mummyji, daddyji, mamaji, mamiji, and a nephew who is far too clever for his own good, frequently placing himself between the young couple when they want to cuddle. As Soumya sees it, the only way out is to find a place where they can enjoy their solitude, and to that end, the two start on a route fraught with stumbling obstacles, including a fake divorce.

The two romantic tracks from the movie can make one fall in love.

'Tere Vaaste', in the song, Sara and Vicky can be seen dancing gracefully in an under-construction house. The chemistry between the performers looks undoubtedly stunning as they portray lovers who are planning to move into a new house.

The lyrics for the song come from lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya. It is sung by Varun Jain, Sachin-Jigar, Shadab Faridi and Altamash Faridi with music by Sachin-Jigar.

Another song with heart-touching beats, 'Tere Vaaste'.

The love and appreciation have been pouring in for the film before and after its release.

Tanzanian social media influencer Kili Paul paid tribute to Vicky and grooved on 'Phir Aur Kya Chahiye' in ethnic attire.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cs3yP6Sp5vG/

Sharing the video, he wrote, "This Song Gives Life."

Impressed by the performance, the 'Uri' actor re-shared Kili's poster and wrote, "Sending lots of love to you my friend! And the kurta looks great on you."

Not only Kili but Vicky's better half and actor Katrina Kaif is all praises for the film.

The power couple also engaged in romantic banter on social media.

Katrina took to her Instagram story and shared a poster of Vicky's film.

Sharing the film poster, she wrote, "Congratulations to the entire team, a film made with so much heart."

Reacting to her wife's post, Vicky re-shared the post and dedicated his film's song 'Phir Aur Kya Chahiye' line "Tu hai toh mujhe phir aur kya chahiye!"

During the film promotions, Sara and Vicky not only had fun with the fans or were busy exploring the cities but the duo offered prayers at a famous temple in Lucknow.

Sara also visited Mahakaleshwar Temple situated in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district.

Ahead of the release, Sara and Vicky stole the spotlight on the green carpet of IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi.

Director Laxman Utekar, who has earlier given hits like 'Luka Chupi' and 'Mimi', shared his thoughts on the film. He said, "This movie is close to my heart. It is a story that will resonate with audiences across the country. It is a film that is a perfect family watch that promises to entertain you throughout." Producer Dinesh Vijan shared, "I truly believe in Laxman's innate ability to understand emotions.

He added, "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, with the right sentiment, will not only entertain but also resonate with the masses. Just like our films - Luka Chuppi and Mimi, this too will connect with audiences of all ages. It is a perfect entertainer that families can enjoy together."

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' also stars Rakesh Bedi and Inaamulhaq. (ANI)

