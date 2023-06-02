Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal engaged in a romantic banter on social media after the Ek Tha Tiger actor heaped praises on her husband's recent release Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Katrina took to her Instagram story and shared a poster of Vicky's film. Sharing the film poster, she wrote, "Congratulations to the entire team, a film made with so much heart." Reacting to her wife's post, Vicky re-shared the post and dedicated his film's song "Phir Aur Kya Chahiye" line "Tu hai toh mujhe phir aur kya chahiye!" Vicky Kaushal's Jaw-Dropping Recreation of Viral 'Obsessed' Dance Video Leaves Sara Ali Khan Amazed and Fans Ecstatic.

Katrina Kaif Praises ZHZB

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke marks Vicky and Sara's first on-screen collaboration. The film is set in Indore and revolves around a middle-class couple. Earlier Vicky described his excitement for the movie saying, "Working with Laxman sir and Maddock has been a delightful experience. I had a great time shooting for the film, especially with Sara, and hope the audiences enjoy the film as much as we did making it." "I am grateful for the opportunity of getting to work with such a talented team. The film has a unique take on relationships, marriages, and I am excited for the audience to witness it", added Sara.

Director Laxman Utekar, who has earlier given hits like Luka Chuppi and Mimi, also shared his thoughts on the film. He said, "This movie is close to my heart. It is a story that will resonate with audiences across the country. It is a film that is a perfect family watch that promises to entertain you throughout." Producer Dinesh Vijan shared, "I truly believe in Laxman's innate ability to understand emotions. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, with the right sentiment, will not only entertain but also resonate with the masses. Just like our films - Luka Chuppi and Mimi, this too will connect with audiences of all ages. It is a perfect entertainer that families can enjoy together." Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Song 'Saanjha': Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan's New Song Is Here To Fill Your Heart With Love.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke also stars Rakesh Bedi and Inaamulhaq. Meanwhile, Katrina will be next seen in the upcoming action-thriller film 'Tiger 3' opposite Salman Khan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023. Apart from that, she also has director Sriram Raghavan's film 'Merry Christmas' opposite south actor Vijay Sethupathi and Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film Jee Le Zara along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. The film promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.