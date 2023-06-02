As actor Sonakshi Sinha turned a year older, birthday wishes have been pouring in but the Dabangg actor received a special wish from her rumoured boyfriend and actor Zaheer Iqbal. Taking to Instagram, Zaheer dropped a string of cute pictures with Sonakshi, from their shoot sets to their outings. Sharing the pictures he wrote "Kuch toh log kahenge, logo ka kaam hai kehna Neways…. You can always lean on me You are the best" Sonakshi Sinha Turns 36: Shatrughan Sinha Wishes His Daughter With a Heartwarming Note and Shares Unseen Pics of the Actress.

Zaheer Iqbal's Wish for Sonakshi

"Keep " Roaring " and soaring always May u see more of the world than anyone ever has May u always live the mermaid life Always be HAPPY I love you #Perfect". As soon as the post was uploaded the actor's fans and industry fiends chimed in the comment section. Birthday girl Sonakshi dropped heart emojis. Actor Varun Sharma reacted with heart emojis. One of the users wrote "Did he say "I love you"?". Another commented "OMG... this is just perfect!! Was waiting for this." Sonakshi was in the news for her rumoured relationship with Zaheer.

The couple has maintained that they are "just friends", but earlier actor Varun Sharma's Insta story hinted at something else. Sonakshi and Zaheer were last seen together in a film titled Double XL and music video "Blockbuster". Coming back to Sonakshi, she recently told ANI about her birthday plans "For the last 5-6 years I have been travelling on my birthday... I like to tale a break and like to spend time with a few close friends of mine."

"I have been following this ritual for the past several years. I am currently in the middle of my shoot... so this birthday I can only go close by. I might to go to Alibaug or Lonavala. However, I have not decided yet." Meanwhile on the world front, Sonakshi will also be seen in the upcoming action thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.