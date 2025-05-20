Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 (ANI): Veteran actor Suresh Oberoi has left an indelible mark on Bollywood with his versatility, deep voice and commanding screen presence.

The actor who has played significant roles in a number of films, gaining critical acclaim and popularity among audiences of all ages opened up about his journey in the industry and the challenges he overcame to make his place in Bollywood.

Speaking to ANI, he recalled his early days and love for acting, saying, "Since I was seven years old, I had this hobby. At home, my mother and father had given me a lot of music, dance, and every family member had to take a hobby and a sport. So, I was a swimmer, and at home, I used to do a little bit of drama, and I used to play the violin. I chose music. Then I stopped playing the violin, took up guitar, and when school was over, I took up tennis."

He added, "At the age of 7, I heard on the radio, on All India Radio, the programme of children, every Wednesday or something. I don't remember. So, I reached there. The house was big. So, they asked, what is your name? I said Suresh. So, I started from there, and after All India Radio, stage kiya school mein (I staged in school).

He continued, "After school, I met a friend in college who was a fan of Dev Anand. So, we used to mimic Dev Anand. We used to watch a movie, and from start to end, we used to mimic his dialogues. So, I started from there. I used to mimic Dev Anand on stage too. So, after that, I thought, why not do a professional stage? So, I joined a group. Everyone liked it a lot..."

In the early 1970s, due to his interest in acting and a good voice, he gained entry into radio shows and stage plays, prompting him to attend the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune.

"I got admission into a film institute...So, from there, my confidence, increased so much, on top of that, in radio, I got praise, then, confidence kept increasing," he shared.

His debut came in late 1977 with Jeevan Mukt. He played lead roles in films such as Ek Baar Phir (1980). Later, he appeared on the radio program Mukaddar Ka Sikandar. From 1979 to 1980, he took on character roles in commercially popular films such as Kartavya, Ek Baar Kaho, Surraksha, and Khanjar.

"I came to Bombay (Mumbai) on 14th March, 1977. I found a small room in front of Amitabh Bachchan's house. It was closed. There was no balcony. There was a small bathroom. There was a small kitchen... When I saw it, I thought of buying a stove... I am from a rich family and my wife also... I had to ask for kerosene from the watchman there...I had brought some utensils from home and used them. "

In 1981, he got the opportunity to do Laawaris, which earned him a nomination for Filmfare Best Actor in Supporting Role. Some of his performances, as small supporting roles that made a huge impact, came in films like Namak Halal, Kaamchor, and Vidhata.

He recalled "Laawaris" as the first film that gave him success.

Among his best performances is his role in 'Awaaz', a 1984 film directed by Shakti Samanta and starring Rajesh Khanna in the lead. In it, he essays the role of Police Inspector Amit Gupta. For his performance in 'Ghar Ek Mandir', he received another nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor. (ANI)

