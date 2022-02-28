Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 (ANI): Actor Sara Ali Khan treated her fans to a beautiful mini travel vlog on Monday.

The 'Kedarnath' actor, who enjoys a following of 39.5 million people on Instagram, posted a compilation of her travels throughout India. Her iconic opening line 'Namaste Darshako' is widely loved by her followers.

Her caption read, "Namaste Darshako From the hills to the sea Bharat is as beautiful as can be"

The two-minute thirty-three-second video starts with Sara sitting over a camel and reciting her famous Shayari, which comprises of the 'Love Aaj Kal' actor rhyming random words and making a funny sentence.

She further shows clips of herself enjoying in a variety of landscapes, ranging from the Betaab Valley to the Pangong Lake. Sara also shared videos of her enjoying with her friends in a Shikara, a motorboat, and a beach.

Sara has been basking under the rave reviews that she received for her performance in the critically acclaimed film, 'Atrangi Re', which co-starred National Award winners Dhanush and Akshay Kumar opposite her. She played the role of a schizophrenic girl, Rinku, who is forcefully married to a medical student Vishu (Dhanush).

She will be next seen in 'Gaslight' which stars Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh. Apart from that, she will also be seen in Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film. (ANI)

