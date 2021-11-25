Washington [US], November 25 (ANI): Rapper and songwriter G-Eazy mourned the death of his mother, whom he called "the definition of super-human," in a moving tribute posted recently on his social media handle.

The 'Me, Myself and I' rapper shared a collection of photos and a voicemail from his late mother, artist Suzanne Olmsted, alongside a moving tribute to "my queen, my hero, my everything... my mom" on Instagram.

Also Read | House of Gucci Movie Review: Lady Gaga and Adam Driver Shine in This Drama With Uneven Progression (LatestLY Exclusive).

Stating that he was in "shock," G-Eazy explained that his "tears won't stop" ever since learning she died. G-Eazy (real name Gerald Earl Gillum) didn't disclose when or how she passed away.

He wrote, "My eyes hurt, my face hurts, my body hurts, everywhere hurts. There's no safe place to hide and there's no way to lay, sit, or stand that doesn't hurt. The pain is enormous."

Also Read | Kanye West Vows to 'Restore' Family With Kim Kardashian, Says 'I'm Going to Come on This Joint and Try to Save My Family'.

However, despite his own grief, he said that knowing his mom was no longer in any pain brought him a sense of "peace."

Calling Olmsted "the definition of super-human," G-Eazy said he came to respect and admire his mother's strength and tenacity as he gradually learned more about her throughout his life.

"What you went through, the pain you endured, and the impossible adversity you faced will stay with me forever, deeply engrained in the fibres of my identity and being. You will always be my biggest inspiration," he stated.

He also credited her as the catalyst he needed to seek help in his own life, "As deeply as I was worried about you and your physical health, I didn't realize the extent of just how worried you were about me until you sent me the hardest letter I've ever had to read."

He shared, "Going to treatment for alcohol and drugs was my decision but your letter was what ultimately persuaded me."

According to E! News, in 2018, the artist was sentenced to two years of probation after being convicted of assault, drug possession and resisting arrest in Sweden. He pled guilty and later said he was "embarrassed and apologetic beyond words about the incident."

In his Insta post, G-Eazy admitted that "nothing will ever be [easy] moving forward" after his mom's death. Yet, he found a glimmer of hope by sharing one of her often-used expressions: "one step at a time and don't look at the summit."

The rapper and his brother, James Gillum, "have each other to hold and to lean on and that's all that matters," he shared, adding, "Our hearts are broken, but they are full of love and gratitude for the life you gave us," he wrote. "With us always... we love you mom."

As per E! News, last year, Olmsted wrote on Instagram that being a mom is the "hardest and best job in the world," saying, "thanks Gerald and James, my life would not be complete with out you both." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)