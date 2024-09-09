Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 (ANI): With devotees visiting pandals across the country to offer prayers to Lord Ganesha and seek his blessings during the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festival, one special event in Pune has caught everyone's attention this year.

As many as 2100 girls gathered to recite the Ganpati Atharvashirsha, a sacred prayer dedicated to Lord Ganesha, at the famous Srimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganesh Mandal in Pune.

A video of the event that has been shared online shows girls sitting in a large circle, reciting the prayer in unison.

Earlier this morning, a large crowd of devotees was seen at the Bhausaheb Rangari Ganesh Mandal.

People lined up for hours to offer their prayers and get a glimpse of Bappa. The atmosphere was filled with chants and prayers as devotees sought blessings from Lord Ganesha.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival commencing on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar month of Bhadrapada, began on Saturday, September 7.

This festival, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, honours Lord Ganesha, the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles,' celebrating his wisdom and intelligence.

The festival is marked by an outpouring of devotion and enthusiasm across Mumbai and Maharashtra.

Homes and public pandals are adorned with elaborate decorations, and the air is filled with prayers, music, and festive chants. The streets come alive with vibrant processions and traditional rituals as people prepare delicious offerings and visit the beautifully decorated pandals.

As Ganesh Chaturthi unfolds, the joy and excitement of the festival are palpable. The celebratory spirit is evident in the bustling crowds, the colourful decorations, and the aromatic scent of festive sweets. (ANI)

