Singer-songwriter Kendrick Lamar has been announced as the headliner of the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show 2025. Regarded as one of the top rappers popular for his technical artistry and complex songwriting, Lamar is well known for tracks such as "Not Like Us", "Money Trees", "Swimming Pools", "HUMBLE" and "N95". The 37-year-old singer will perform at the ceremony on February 9 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, reported entertainment news outlet Variety.

Lamar also shared a post on his Instagram handle on Sunday to share the announcement.

Kendrick Lamar to Rock the Stage at 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show

"Super Bowl LIX. New Orleans. February 2025. #AppleMusicHalftime," he wrote.

This will be the first time he headlines the big show but his second time taking the stage at the NFL's main event, after he served as a special guest alongside Dr. Dre's West Coast hip-hop showcase in 2022.

Usher was the headliner for Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show 2024.