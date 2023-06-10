Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 (ANI): Celebrity couple Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar, on Saturday, revealed their baby boy's name and also shared his first picture.

The couple has named their newborn 'Zehaan'.

Taking to Instagram, Gauahar shared a couple of adorable family pictures and wrote, "Our ZEHAAN Revealing our little ones name , ma sha Allah on his 1 month date since birth. Thank you all for ur love , seeking your continued blessings for him and requesting for privacy for our lil jaan . He sends his love."

In the pictures, Gauahar and Zaid could be seen holding their baby boy and flaunting their cute smiles.

Soon after the 'Bigg Boss 7' winner shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons.

A user wrote, "MashaAllah our cutest baby boy Zehaaaaaan"

Mahhi Vij wrote, "Hello my prince"

"Awwww how sweet. stay blessed Zehaan jaan," a user wrote.

The couple have been blessed with a baby boy on May 10.

Earlier, Gauahar shared a sweet post and announced the news of her baby's arrival which reads, " It's a Boy As salaam u alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th of May 2023 to make us realise what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling new parents Zaid and Gauahar."

Gauahar and Zaid got married on December 25, 2020. Reportedly, the two met while shopping for groceries during the lockdown. The two began chatting and friendship soon turned to love.

In December last year, the duo announced the pregnancy news with an adorable animated video.The fun video read, "One became two when Z met G. And now the adventure continues as we soon become three. In Sha Allah seeking all your prayers and blessings in this beautiful journey." (ANI)

