Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI): Celebrity couple Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar, on Thursday, revealed their son Zehaan's face.

The couple shared pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Just wanted to give our little prince' first Salaam to the world from the house of the Almighty,! May he be pleased with our SonShine! Ameen. Our Zehaan. Request for continued positivity, love n blessings for him. Lots of love."

Zehaan can be seen smiling for the cameras in the picture.

Recently, Gauahar and Zaid are in Mecca to perform Umrah.

Gauahar and Zaid got married on December 25, 2020. Reportedly, the two met while shopping for groceries during the lockdown. The two began chatting and friendship soon turned to love.

In December last year, the duo announced the pregnancy news with an adorable animated video.

And in May 2023, the duo was blessed with a baby boy.

Gauahar announced the news of her baby's arrival via an Instagram post that read, " It's a Boy As salaam u alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th of May 2023 to make us realise what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling new parents Zaid and Gauahar." (ANI)

