Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 (ANI): Actor Geeta Basra visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar ahead of her upcoming movie 'Awasthi vs Awasthi.'

The actor took to Instagram to share a video from her visit, "Koi bole Ram Ram.. koi Khudaye. Bas Upar vale sab ko khushiyan aur tandrusti bakshe."

She was accompanied by her two children, and the trio was spotted praying to the Lord.

She wore a floral printed suit for the visit which she paired with a pink dupatta.

"The atmosphere at the Golden Temple is truly blissful and peaceful. It was an overwhelming experience to witness the devotion and unity of people from all walks of life, coming together in prayer and harmony. The positive energy is infectious and has left a lasting impression on me and my children," she said.

Speaking about her upcoming movie 'Awasthi Vs Awasthi', Geeta Basra said, "I am excited to be a part of 'Awasthi Vs Awasthi'. It's the perfect project for my comeback and the entire experience of shooting the film was great. I am fortunate to have worked with such an amazing team and I'm really looking forward to seeing the audience's reaction". She will be seen opposite actor Parambrata Chatterjee in the movie.

Geeta Basra recently travelled to Jalandhar in Geeta Basra recently travelled to Jalandhar to celebrate Diwali with her family.

Geeta tied the knot with former cricketer Harbhajan Singh in 2015. Their daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha was born in 2016. The two became parents to Jovan on July 10, 2021.

Notably, Geeta was seen in movies like 'Dil Diya Hai,' 'The Train, and 'Zila Ghaziabad' among others. (ANI)

